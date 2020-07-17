1/1
Guadalupe H. Garcia
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Robstown, Texas - Guadalupe H. Garcia, 77, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on July 15, 2020. He was born on August 22, 1942 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Jose Guadalupe and Guadalupe Hernandez Garcia. He was a foreman for the Robstown Grain Elevators and he will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Ricardo Garcia; his daughter, Alma Linda Lopez; one sister, Epitacia Dominguez and a granddaughter, Christina Garcia.

He is survived by his wife, Celia Garcia; his children, Reynaldo (Roberta) Garcia, Romaldo (Lesvia) Garcia and Dora Elva (Manuel, Sr.) Garza; granddaughters who he raised, Maria Linda (John) Torbush and April Lopez; his siblings, Juan Garcia, Jose Garcia and Amelia Gonzalez. He was also blessed with numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at 7pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12pm to 4pm with a Memorial Service to be held at 1pm that day at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel. Services will conclude that afternoon.

Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051

Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jul. 17 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
