Guadalupe "Sir" Hernandez
1944 - 2020
Mr. Guadalupe "Sir" Hernandez, 76, went to be with our Heavenly Father on November 24, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1944 in Benavidez, Texas and lived most of his life in Driscoll, Texas. He was a graduate of Robstown High School. He received his Master of Science and Master's Degree from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas. He started his teaching career teaching math at Harlingen High School. He also taught GED classes. He was an Aepliss Director, Head of the Discipline Committee, Parent to Parent Committee Presenter, Schoolwide Positive Behavior Committee, President of ATPE Organization, GED Coordinator/Instructor, Monitor of Driscoll ISD Community Service, a member of PTO and a District Assistant Disciplinarian. He touched the hearts of so many during the 38 years of his teaching career having taught in West Oso, Harlingen and Driscoll. He loved to spend time with his family and his grandchildren were the light of his life. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Luisa Hernandez; his two daughters, Julissa L. (Robert) Figueroa and Cynthia Ann (Steve) Arevalo. He was also blessed with four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, December 03, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, December 04, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.


Published in Nueces County Record Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, 2020.
