1/1
Guadalupe (Vasquez) Ramirez
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guadalupe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guadalupe Vasquez Ramirez, 74, was called to be with our Lord on November 27, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1946 in Robstown, Texas to Manuel and Aurora Rodriguez Vasquez. She was a homemaker and lived most of her life in Robstown, Texas. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Anita DeLeon.

She is survived by her children, Martin (Marta) Medina, Armando (Ester) Medina and Alberto (Linda) Medina; her ex-husband, David Ramirez; her siblings, Juanita Guerra, Rosalinda Martinez, Lydia Ybarra, Manuel Vasquez, Arturo Vasquez and Juan Vasquez. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A prayer service will be recited at 7pm on Monday, December 07, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, December 08, 2020 at Templo I Am Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramon Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved