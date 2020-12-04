Guadalupe Vasquez Ramirez, 74, was called to be with our Lord on November 27, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1946 in Robstown, Texas to Manuel and Aurora Rodriguez Vasquez. She was a homemaker and lived most of her life in Robstown, Texas. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Anita DeLeon.



She is survived by her children, Martin (Marta) Medina, Armando (Ester) Medina and Alberto (Linda) Medina; her ex-husband, David Ramirez; her siblings, Juanita Guerra, Rosalinda Martinez, Lydia Ybarra, Manuel Vasquez, Arturo Vasquez and Juan Vasquez. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A prayer service will be recited at 7pm on Monday, December 07, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, December 08, 2020 at Templo I Am Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387-4051

