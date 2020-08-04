1/1
Irene Briones Reyes
1935 - 2020
Irene Briones Reyes, 84, was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on July 24, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1935 in Robstown, Texas to Agustin and Isidora Flores Briones. She will be deeply missed and remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother with a beautiful smile that loved her family unconditionally.

She goes home to the Lord to reunite with her parents, her loving husband, Victor Reyes, Sr., and her beloved daughter, Nancy Longoria whom preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories to her sons, Roel Briones, Victor Reyes, Jr., Jose Arnoldo Reyes, grandson, Agustin (Roxanne) Briones and son-in-law, Sam Longoria. She will be missed by her siblings, Juanita "Janie" Herrera, Eleasar Briones, Roberto (Clarita) Briones, Lydia (Ignacio) Lopez and sister-in-law, Mickey Reyes. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and adored by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, August 03, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, August 04, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051

Published in Nueces County Record Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 12, 2020.
