Robstown - Irene Luna Rivera, 83, was welcomed with open arms by our Lord to join her son Jesse on October 08, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1936 in Robstown, Texas to Cleofas and Dominga Garza Luna. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Rivera; two sons, Jesse Rivera, Ruben Rivera; two sisters, Esperanza Flores and Luisa Ramirez; three brothers, Bonifacio Luna, Patricio Luna and Raul Ramirez.



She is survived by her children, Jeremiah (Jessica) Robles, Rosemary Rivera, Elizabeth (Nicolas) Aleman, Guadalupe (Gloria) Rivera; her brother, Geronimo (the late Maria) Luna; her sister, Juanita (Pedro) Hernandez. She will also be missed by her fifteen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store