1/1
Irene Luna Rivera
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robstown - Irene Luna Rivera, 83, was welcomed with open arms by our Lord to join her son Jesse on October 08, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1936 in Robstown, Texas to Cleofas and Dominga Garza Luna. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Rivera; two sons, Jesse Rivera, Ruben Rivera; two sisters, Esperanza Flores and Luisa Ramirez; three brothers, Bonifacio Luna, Patricio Luna and Raul Ramirez.

She is survived by her children, Jeremiah (Jessica) Robles, Rosemary Rivera, Elizabeth (Nicolas) Aleman, Guadalupe (Gloria) Rivera; her brother, Geronimo (the late Maria) Luna; her sister, Juanita (Pedro) Hernandez. She will also be missed by her fifteen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramon Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved