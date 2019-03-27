Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Resources
More Obituaries for Ireneo Cadena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ireneo Thatcher Cadena

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ireneo Thatcher Cadena Obituary
Ireneo Thatcher Cadena, age 89, passed away in his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Friday, March 22, 2019.
He was born on May 17, 1929 in Zapata, TX and was the 1st child out of 6 born to Juan Ireneo and Maria Thatcher Cadena. He was the founder and owner of 5 Star Ambulance in Corpus Christi, TX where he resided. He loved the outdoors and spending time with family. He loved life and had the greatest sense of humor, could never resist cracking a joke, but he will be remembered most of all as a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather with a very big heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Evangelina P. Cadena, a brother, Liborio Cadena, and two sisters, Olga Hinojosa and Aurora Garcia. He is survived by two sisters, Josefina Garcia and Norma (Adan) Martinez, two daughters, Sylvia (Chito) Trevino and Ruth Cadena, stepdaughter Georgia Parr, seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren who will all dearly miss him.
In life we loved him dearly, in death we will love him always. It broke our hearts to lose him but we are thankful for all the special memories he left us with to cherish.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Guardian Funeral Home with a Talk Service to be held at noon. Burial will follow in San Diego Cemetery #2 in San Diego, Texas.
Published in Neuces County Record Star from Mar. 27 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now