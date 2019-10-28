|
Isaac M. Garcia, Sr., 59, went to be with our Lord on October 23, 2019. He was born on May 01, 1960 in Robstown, Texas to Ramiro and Nieves Marquez Garcia. He was a Catholic, a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, a truck driver and a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Nieves Marquez Garcia and his son, Ramiro Garcia.
He is survived by his children, Isaac Garcia, Jr. (Marissa Gonzalez), Nieves Garcia (Thomas Simmons), Christina (Mark) Rivera, Amanda Garcia (Frank Flores), Johnny Garcia (Bertha Sanchez); his father, Ramiro Garcia; his siblings, Esteven (Amelia) Garcia, Ramiro (Gloria) Garcia, Otilia Rios, Rosa Garcia, Clara (Paul) Gallegos, Basilia (Ernest) Garza. He was also blessed with four grandchildren, Brianna Garcia, Isabella Garcia, Ayden Garcia, Tae'lyn Simmons and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary was recited at 7pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019