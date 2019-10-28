Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Resources
More Obituaries for Isaac Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isaac M. Garcia Sr.


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isaac M. Garcia Sr. Obituary
Isaac M. Garcia, Sr., 59, went to be with our Lord on October 23, 2019. He was born on May 01, 1960 in Robstown, Texas to Ramiro and Nieves Marquez Garcia. He was a Catholic, a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, a truck driver and a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Nieves Marquez Garcia and his son, Ramiro Garcia.

He is survived by his children, Isaac Garcia, Jr. (Marissa Gonzalez), Nieves Garcia (Thomas Simmons), Christina (Mark) Rivera, Amanda Garcia (Frank Flores), Johnny Garcia (Bertha Sanchez); his father, Ramiro Garcia; his siblings, Esteven (Amelia) Garcia, Ramiro (Gloria) Garcia, Otilia Rios, Rosa Garcia, Clara (Paul) Gallegos, Basilia (Ernest) Garza. He was also blessed with four grandchildren, Brianna Garcia, Isabella Garcia, Ayden Garcia, Tae'lyn Simmons and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary was recited at 7pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isaac's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now