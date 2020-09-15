Isabel Garza, 101, was welcomed with open arms by our Heavenly Father on September 03, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1918 in Utopia, Texas to Tomas and Luciana Gonzalez Garza. She was a Catholic and lived most of her life in Robstown, Texas. Isabel was a loving sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and three sisters.



She is survived by her sister, Connie Gutierrez and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



A Special Thank you to her provider, Sylvia Contreras for being by her side for 17 years providing her with care, companionship and love.



