Corpus Christi - Jesse Rivera, Jr., 60, was called to be with our Lord on October 07, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1960 in San Antonio, Texas to Jesus and Irene Luna Rivera. He was a Catholic and a loving husband, son, father, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his father and mother; his brother, Ruben Rivera.



He is survived by his wife, Rosa Rivera; his daughter, Jessica Rivera; two brothers, Guadalupe (Gloria) Rivera and Jeremiah (Jessica) Robles; two sisters, Rosemary Rivera and Elizabeth (Nick) Aleman; his mother, Irene Rivera; and one grandson, Manuel Martinez, IV. He will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380.

