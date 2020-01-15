|
|
Jesus B. Olivarez, 79, was called to be with our Lord on January 10, 2020. He was born on August 02, 1940 to Jesus and Antonia Barrientos Olivarez. He was a Catholic and lived most of his life in Robstown but was raised in Spur, Texas. He was the owner and operator of Jesse's Welding Service. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.
He goes home to the Lord to reunite with his parents; his daughter, Patricia Olivarez; his brother, Rolando Olivarez, and his great-grandson, Ender Jesiah Olivarez.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Estella Olivarez; his children, Leticia (Salvador) Alaniz, Patricia Ann Olivarez, Jesus Orlando Olivarez (Estella Hernandez), and Oscar Olivarez; two brothers, Roberto Olivarez and Joe (Mary) Olivarez; three sisters, Mary Lou (Benito) Chapa, Guadalupe (the late Ernesto) Guerrero and Rosa Olivarez (Santiago); his granddaughter, Melanie P. Reyna who he helped raise. He was also loved and adored by his twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary was recited at 7pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10am on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial followed at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020