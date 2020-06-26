Robstown - Jesus Corona Carrillo, Sr., 81 went to be with our Lord on June 22, 2020. He was born on December 25, 1938 in Robstown, Texas to Juan Salas Carrillo and Felicita Corona Carrillo. He was a Catholic, a lifelong resident of Robstown and a retired manager of Krogers Grocery after 15 years of service. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Oscar Carrillo and his sister-in-law, Nancy Carrillo.



He is survived by his wife, Hilma Carrillo; his son Jesus Corona (Victoria) Carrillo, Jr.; his siblings, Rebecca (the late Alberto) Chapa and Carlos (Rosario) Carrillo, Sr.; his mother-in-law, Juanita (the late Baldemar) Bernal. He was also loved and adored by his five grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

