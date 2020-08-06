Jesus M. Salinas, 91, was called to be with our Lord on July 23, 2020.He was born on April 29, 1929 in Charco, Texas to Porfirio and Francisca Martinez Salinas. He was a volunteer for the Agua Dulce Fire Department and a member of the Senior Citizens. He will be missed by all of his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Maria de Jesus Rodriguez and his son, Jessie Salinaz; his brothers Jose Salinas and Domingo Salinas; and his sister, Ynumerables Bueno.



He is survived by wife of 51 years of marriage, Jesse Salinas, Mary Ann Salinas, Richard Salinas, Jose Angel Salinas, Martha Guzman, Delma Beaty, Guadalupe Salinas, Chore De Los Santos, Patricia Salinas, Christopher Salinas, Cynthia Salinas, Lorenzo Salinas; two step-children, Rosalinda Gonzalez and Antonia Adderly; his siblings, Jesusa Martinez, Consuelo Cedillo and Esperanza Salinas. He will also be missed by his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm on Friday, August 07, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Saturday, August 08, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051

