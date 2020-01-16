|
Jesus Manuel Trevino, 73, went to be with our Lord and Savior on January 12, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1946 in Robstown, Texas to Jesus and Josefina Alcide Trevino. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be missed by all those that knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Reynaldo Trevino.
He is survived by his wife, Rosario Trevino; his children, Rosalinda (the late Ramon, III) Trevino Herrera, Cynthia (Jesse) Trevino Martinez, Sergio (Marcie) Trevino; his step-children, Velinda (Cristobal) Gutierrez and Rafael (Jessica) Blanco; three brothers, Robert (the late Diana) Trevino, Daniel (Rosie) Trevino and Ricky (Christina) Trevino; three sisters, Juanita (Eugene) Mendoza, Alma (Juan) Mendoza and Lydia (Joe) Salinas. He was also loved and adored by his nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020