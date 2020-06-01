Joaquin Villarreal III
1945 - 2020
Joaquin Villarreal, III, 75, of Robstown, Texas passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Joaquin was born on January 25, 1945, in Robstown, Texas to Joaquin Villarreal, Jr. and Maria Magdalena Villarreal. He is preceded in death by many loved ones including his beloved son, Mario Javier Villarreal. He attended Saint Anthony's Parochial School through the sixth grade, Wynn Seal Junior High, and Robstown High School. After high school, Joaquin began his service to his country, joining the U.S. Air Force where he specialized in jet engine mechanics and served one tour of duty in Vietnam.

After his military service, he obtained an associate degree at Del Mar College. He then went on to receive a bachelor's degree in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin and a doctor of jurisprudence degree from Texas Southern School of Law (Thurgood Marshall) in May 1974. Joaquin devoted much of his career to public service as the Assistant District Attorney of Nueces County from 1975 to 1976, Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 3 from 1977 to 1981, and County Court at Law Number 3 followed by 347th District Court until 2000. Upon retiring, Joaquin continued his service as Local Presiding Judge over Nueces County Juvenile Board and served as a visiting Judge for the 5th Administrative Judicial Region through 2014.

Joaquin was also very involved with organizations in his community such as C.A.S.A., Boy Scouts of America, and the Chicano Law Students. In addition, he generously donated to many non-profit organizations such as the Robstown Volunteer Fire Department, the Women's Shelter of South Texas, the Food Bank of Corpus Christi, Disabled Veterans, and Peewee's no-kill animal shelter to name a few.

Joaquin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Yolanda C. Villarreal, two sisters, two brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family begins at 3 p.m. and will open to friends at 5 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 01, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas. Pallbearers are as follows: Dago Gonzalez, Richard Gonzalez, Steven Montgomery, Jason Quesnel, Josiah Villarreal, and Mark Villarreal. Honorary pallbearers are as follows: Johnny Ramirez, Arturo Trevino, and Tony Valdez. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to your favorite charity.

Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
03:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
MAY
31
Calling hours
05:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
MAY
31
Rosary
07:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
JUN
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 31, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person and a great friend. Yolanda and I are unable to attend Joaquin's services but we send the most sincere condolences to the Villarreal family. Our prayers are with him, Yolanda, and the family. We will miss him, but we had great pleaure having him as a friend throughout all these years.
Judge, you are in a better world now! Friend, we will always cherish your amistad, your humor, and your kindness.
God Bless you Joaquin!
Armando R. Gonzalez
Friend
May 31, 2020
Judge Villarreal you were truly one of a kind. A man with a big heart. You will be greatly missed. My condolences to the family and many friends. Until we meet again.
Linda DeLeon
Friend
May 30, 2020
Dagoberto Gonzalez
May 30, 2020
It was truly a pleasure sharing our years at UT. Our sincerest condolences y Que En Paz Descanse
Amancio y Cissy Chapa
Friend
May 29, 2020
a loved one
May 29, 2020
Buddy Meier
