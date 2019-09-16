Home

Jose A. Carrion


1926 - 2019
Jose A. Carrion Obituary
Jose A. Carrion, 93, went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 11, 2019. He was born on February 07, 1926 in Poth, Texas to Relles and Julia Andrada Carrion.

He was a Catholic and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, photographing and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Trinidad, Adan, Victor, Juan Jesus, Macario, Eduardo and Guadalupe Carrion and his sister, Eva C. Gonzalez.

He is survived by his daughter, Olivia (Roberto) Barrera; his son, Jose Angel (Elva) Carrion. He was blessed with five grandchildren, Roberto Barrera, II, Natalia Barrera, Jennifer (Mark) Benavides, Jose Angel, II (Jessica) Carrion and Jonathan (Cesar Favela) Carrion; two brothers, Carlos Carrion and Guillermo (Elvira) Carrion as well as seven great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

The family would like to give a special thanks to his great-grandson, Roberto Barrera, III for taking care of him during his illness and also to Del Cielo Nursing Center for all their care and support.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23, 2019
