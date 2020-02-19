|
Jose A. Villalobos, 85, departed this life to his new home with our Lord Jesus Christ on February 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Marcelina and Antonio Villalobos on March 06, 1934 in Runge, Texas. He was a smiling angel who never met a stranger and always there to help in any way he could. He worked for the City of Robstown for many years as the Assistant Superintendent for the street department. He loved singing and playing the guitar to his wife daily, until his illness no longer allowed it. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Christina Bautista, Maria Balderramos and Frances Villalobos; one brother, Antonio Villalobos, Jr.; and his great-grandson, Jacob Joe Villalobos.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Petra Garcia; two sons, Joe (Minnie) Villalobos, Jr. and Michael Villalobos; two daughters, Tommie (Joe) Garza ad Mary Jane (David) Rodriguez; his brother, Teodoro (Sylvia) Villalobos. He was also blessed with fourteen grandchildren, Lisa Villalobos, Joe Villalobos, Orlando Villalobos, Quirino M. Jasso, Jr., LeRoy V. Jasso, David James Lopez, Joshua Villalobos, Aaron Villalobos, Ariel Villalobos, Isacc Villalobos, Eusebio Rodriguez, Rebecca (Becky) Peralez, Christina Marie Rodriguez, and Erasmo Rodriguez, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm and on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10am to 9pm. A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm both evenings at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Quirino M. Jasso, Jr., LeRoy V. Jasso, David James Lopez, Jose Villalobos, III, Orlando Villalobos and Joshua Villalobos.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 27, 2020