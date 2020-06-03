ROBSTOWN - Jose Cano, Jr., 73, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on his birthday, May 17, 2020. He was born in Robstown, Texas to Jose Cano, Sr. and Maria Gonzalez Cano. He was a Catholic and had worked for the City of Robstown in the city department. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Matilde Ramirez and Anita Marines; and one brother, Juan Cano.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years of marriage, Maria Guadalupe "Lupe" Cano; his children, Maria Cristina "Cris" Cano, Jose (Rosario) Cano, Michael Cano, Cassandra Cano, Valerie Toomer, Rodney Trevino (Tamara Rojas), Nikkie Cano (DJ Alvarado), and Jacob Renteria; four brothers, Robert (Yolanda) Cano, Victor Cano, Santos (Mary) Cano and Moises Cano; two sisters, Maria Oralia Arroyo Esperanza (Moy) Diaz and Linda Cano. He was also loved and adored by his fifteen grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary was recited at 7pm on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial followed at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



The Family would like to give a Special Thank you to Nurses on Wheels Hospice and Staff, especially to Mary Garcia, Monica Mendez and Mary Ann Farias for all the care they gave to Mr. Cano.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051

