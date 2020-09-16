1/1
Jose Esperio Saenz
1944 - 2020
Jose Esperio Saenz, 76, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on September 09, 2020. He was born on May 05, 1944 in General Teran, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Domingo and Maria De La Luz Castellano Saenz. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and of the Knights of Columbus. He was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Patricia Sue Saenz; his son, Michael Angelo Saenz; and his sister, Bernarda Delgado.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories to his loving wife, Katy Torres Saenz; his two sons, Joe (Enedina) E. Saenz, Jr., and Jonathan Saenz (Michael Rodriguez); his sister, Maria Saenz and his brother, Martin (Alicia) Saenz. He was also loved and adored by his two grandchildren, Elexis and Jose E. Saenz, III as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted to:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051


Published in Nueces County Record Star from Sep. 16 to Sep. 24, 2020.
