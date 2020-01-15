|
|
Jose G. Mendoza, 63, was called to be with our Lord on January 04, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1956 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Juan Mendoza, Sr. and Eulalia Gonzalez Mendoza. He was a former resident of Robstown but had been living in Houston for the past 20 years. He will be missed by all of his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Juan Mendoza, Jr. and Jacob Mendoza; and one sister, Eulalia Rodriguez.
He is survived by his daughter, Marivel Mendoza; his son, Joey (Clarissa) Mendoza, Jr.; his siblings, Matilde Rodriguez, Sara L. Leal, Francisco Mendoza; and two half-sisters, Rosa and Janie. He will also be missed by his five grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A prayer service will be held at 7pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020