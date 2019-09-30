|
Jose Luis Benavides, 65, went to be with our Heavenly Father on September 25, 2019. He was born on March 18, 1954 in Robstown, Texas to Andres Benavides, Jr., and Maria Trevino Benavides. He was a Catholic, a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas and the owner and operator of a landscaping company, but devoted himself into being the primary caretaker of his wife Delia whom he loved immensely. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Andres Manuel Benavides.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories to his wife, Delia Benavides; his children, Vanessa Benavides, Marissa Benavides, Joe Michael Benavides, Sergio Villarreal, and Joe Canek Villarreal; his brother, Armando Benavides; six sisters, Mary Alice (Daniel) Garcia, Angie (the late Cristel, Jr.) Figueroa, Olivia (Armando) Gonzalez, Janie Low, Rosie (Tomas) Ybarra and Irma (the late Luis) Flores. He was also loved and adored by his seven grandchildren, Ishmael, Nadia, Ava, Mila, Mikiel, Jose Jr., Alexandria, Kasie Jo and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, October 01, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, October 03, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019