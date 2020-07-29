Jose Luis Suarez, 91, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on July 26, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1928 in Cadereyta, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Luis Suarez and Petra Jimenez Suarez. He was employed with the Robstown Independent School District for 45 years. He was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Estefana Suarez and his sisters.



He is survived by his children, Leticia (Fernando) Pena, Maria Luisa (Alan) Granger, Luis (Lisa) Suarez; his sister, Juanita Rendon. He was also adored by his four grandchildren, Melinda Fuentes, Felix Diaz, Jr., Luis Suarez, Jr., Laura Lissette Suarez, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 11am on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas with the Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm that same day at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



