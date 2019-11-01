|
Juan B. Gonzalez, Jr., 76, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on October 29, 2019. He was born on July 23, 1943 in Robstown, Texas to Juan Gonzalez, Sr. and Guadalupe Barrera Gonzalez. He was a Catholic and a longtime resident of Robstown, Texas. Mr. Gonzalez retired after 29 years of working with the Robstown Independent School District as a bus driver. After his retirement he helped operate Hot Rod Rudy's Garage and enjoyed going to dances and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Rodolfo Gonzalez; his brothers, Guadalupe, Carlos and Ramiro Gonzalez; his sister, Ide Gonzalez; and his great-grandson, Baby Jay Candela.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife of 57 years, Aurora S. Gonzalez; his children, Belinda (Erasmo) G. Cuellar, Juan Gonzalez, III, Arnoldo (Ana) Gonzalez and Laura (Ricardo) Gonzalez-Rivera; his siblings, Rosie (Everette) Brown, Raul (Clara) Gonzalez, Alicia (Tony) Vigue, Reynaldo (Yolanda) Gonzalez, Criselda Gonzalez and Hector Gonzalez. He was also blessed with eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, November 03, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, November 04, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2019