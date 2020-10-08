ROBSTOWN - Juan M. Candela, 88, went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 02, 2020. He was born on August 04, 1932 in Rouge, Texas to Juan and Rosa Moreno Candela. He was a Catholic and a longtime resident of Robstown, Texas. He will be missed by all of his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by wife, Amelia Candela; his son, Jose Candela; his brother, Manuel Candela; his sister, Maria Pizana; one great-grandson, Joel Candela, Jr.



He leaves behind to cherish his memories to his children, Janie Rojas, Juan Alvino Candela, Janette (Jose) Rodriguez, Ramiro (the late Esperanza) Candela, Michael (Joann) Candela, Anna (Arnold) Guajardo; one brother, Reymundo (Janie) Candela. He was also loved and adored by his ten grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

