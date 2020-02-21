Home

Juan Manuel Martinez Jr.


1970 - 2020
Juan Manuel Martinez Jr. Obituary
Juan Manuel Martinez, Jr., 49, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on February 16, 2020. He was born on October 01, 1970 in Denver, Colorado to Juan Manuel Martinez, Sr. and Maria Juanita Pena Perez. He was the security at The Location Bar & Lounge in Robstown, Texas where he greeted everyone with a smile and made many new friends. He loved to dance and his contagious smile will always be remembered. He was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Destiny Guadalupe Martinez; the mother of his daughter, Elsa Martinez; five brothers, Joe (Pat) Martinez, Lee (May) Martinez, Isaac (Esther) Martinez, Benito (Stephanie) Martinez and Greg (Amanda) Martinez; three sisters, Christina (Fernando) Martinez, Laura Lee Martinez and Terry Ann Martinez (Elias Cantu). He will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020
