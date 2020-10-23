Juan R. Garza, Jr., 66, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on October 15, 2020. He was born on August 10, 1954 in Robstown, Texas to Juan Garza, Sr. and Gumecinda Rocha Garza. He was a truck driver and a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Juanita Vela.



He is survived by his children, Cynthia Ann (Albert) Martinez, Daniel Lee Garza, Lisa Ann Garza and Juan Garza, III; his sisters, Maria (the late Jose, Jr.) Cano and Olga Garza. He will also be missed by his four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387-4051





