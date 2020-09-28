1/
Juan (Rodriguez) Zapata
1951 - 2020
Robstown, Texas

Juan Rodriguez Zapata, 68, went to be with our Lord on September 06, 2020. He was born on November 12, 1951 in Robstown, Texas to Guadalupe and Margarita Rodriguez Zapata. He was a Catholic and proudly served our country in the US Marines. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Triene Galvan.

He is survived by his siblings, Arcilia (Joe) Yepez, Gloria Yulatic, Susie (Gilberto) Garcia, Guadalupe (Hilda) Zapata, Jr., Armando (Mary) Zapata, Arnulfo Zapata, Sylvia Zapata, Dora Mata; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A Rosary was recited on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial with Military Honors took place at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.


Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
