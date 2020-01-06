Home

Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Juana S. Almeida


1929 - 2019
Juana S. Almeida Obituary
Juana S. Almeida, 90, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on December 26, 2019. She was born on June 23, 1929 in Budda, Texas to Francisco and Loretta Gonzalez Sanchez. She was a Catholic, a homemaker and lived most of her life in Robstown, Texas. Juana was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eleuterio Almeida, Sr. and her granddaughter, Alma Marie Castillo.

She is survived by her children, Eleuterio (Gloria) Almeida, Jr., Leticia Almeida, Beatrice (Danny) Gonzalez, Raul (Jeremy) Almeida and Cindy Almeida; two sisters, Rita Garza and Consuelo Sordia. She was also blessed with six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, January 02, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, January 03, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020
