Juanita "Janie" (Garza) Escareno
1964 - 2020
Juanita "Janie" Garza Escareno, 56, went to be with our Heavenly Father on November 24, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1964 in Robstown, Texas to Erasmo and Juanita Alfaro Garza. She was a devout Catholic and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America at St. Peter Prince of the Apostle Catholic Church. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Stephen Escareno; and her siblings, Rudy Garza, David Garza and Ofilia Garza.



She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Sam Escareno; her children, Sammy (Becky) Escareno, Jr., Natalie (Isidro) Cruz and Natasha Escareno; her siblings, Odilia Hernandez, Mary Luna and Ernesto Garza, She was also blessed with four grandchildren, Brayden, Isidro Jr., Stephen, Anais and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051


Published in Nueces County Record Star from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Rosary
07:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
