Lee David Hinojosa, 56, went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 01, 2020. He was born on August 10, 1964 in Robstown, Texas to Librado and Ernestina DeLuna Hinojosa. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his father and his half-brother, Librado Hinojosa, Jr.



He is survived by his mother, Ernestina (Frank) Briseno; his children, Samantha Cabello, Lee David Hinojosa, Jr., Leeroy Hinojosa, Christina Hinojosa, Lilly Leal, April Hinojosa, and Matthew Hinojosa; his siblings, Vicki DeLuna, Albert Hinojosa, Sandra Martinez, Sylvia Labat, Isabel Guartuche; his half-siblings, Antonio Hinojosa, Maria Elena Hinojosa, Diana Rodriguez and Patricia Hinojosa. He will also be missed by his numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Thursday, October 01, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.



