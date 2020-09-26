1/1
Lee David Hinojosa
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee David Hinojosa, 56, went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 01, 2020. He was born on August 10, 1964 in Robstown, Texas to Librado and Ernestina DeLuna Hinojosa. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his father and his half-brother, Librado Hinojosa, Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Ernestina (Frank) Briseno; his children, Samantha Cabello, Lee David Hinojosa, Jr., Leeroy Hinojosa, Christina Hinojosa, Lilly Leal, April Hinojosa, and Matthew Hinojosa; his siblings, Vicki DeLuna, Albert Hinojosa, Sandra Martinez, Sylvia Labat, Isabel Guartuche; his half-siblings, Antonio Hinojosa, Maria Elena Hinojosa, Diana Rodriguez and Patricia Hinojosa. He will also be missed by his numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Thursday, October 01, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
361-387-4051

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramon Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved