Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Leeann Marie Navarro


1989 - 2020
Leeann Marie Navarro Obituary
BEAUMONT, TX - Leeann Marie Navarro, 30, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on February 24, 2020. She was born on April 06, 1989 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Juan Miguel Navarro and Sylvia Rodriguez. She had lived in Orange Grove and Sinton until the age of twelve. She will be missed by all of her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, her grandfather, Juan Navarro and her grandmother, Mariana Martinez.

She is survived by her mother, Sylvia Rodriguez; her step-father, Juan Ornelas; her children, Vanessa Navarro, Roel Cantu, Rhylo Cantu, Rodolfo Cantu, Lilliana Ornelas, Rylan Cantu, Victoria Cantu; her brother, Juan Antonio Navarro, her sister, Ashley Navarro; her step-brothers, David Ornelas, Randy Ornelas, Jason Ornelas, Jacob Ornelas; her step-sister, Jennifer Ornelas; her grandmother, Margarita Navarro; and her grandfather, Matilde Rodriguez. She will also be missed by her numerous aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, March 01, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Graveside Service will be held at 10am on Monday, March 02, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Orange Grove, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020
