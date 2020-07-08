Robstown, Texas



Leonor Benavides Vela, 76, passed away on July 03, 2020. She was born on November 13, 1943 in Hebbronville, Texas to Armando G. Benavides and Ursula Vasquez Benavides. She was a Catholic, a retired register nurse of Riverside Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas and a longtime resident of Robstown, Texas. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents.



She is survived by her sons, Jose Vela and Jaime (Geo) Vela; one sister, Juanita Benavides. She was also loved and adored by her only grandson, Armando J. Vela as well as numerous other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm that evening at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude that evening.



Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051

