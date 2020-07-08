1/1
Leonor (Benavides) Vela
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robstown, Texas

Leonor Benavides Vela, 76, passed away on July 03, 2020. She was born on November 13, 1943 in Hebbronville, Texas to Armando G. Benavides and Ursula Vasquez Benavides. She was a Catholic, a retired register nurse of Riverside Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas and a longtime resident of Robstown, Texas. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her sons, Jose Vela and Jaime (Geo) Vela; one sister, Juanita Benavides. She was also loved and adored by her only grandson, Armando J. Vela as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm that evening at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude that evening.

Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved