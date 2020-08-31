With great sadness, we announce the loss of our LUPITA, Lupita Zapata.



On August 13, 2020, Lupita Zapata, 68, went home to the Lord to reunite with her parents, Adan Zapata and Maria Zapata. Lupita is the daughter of the late Adan (Popo) and Maria Zapata. Lupita was born on November, 18, 1951 in Robstown. Lupita lived to the fullest and gave her all as a devoted LVN and caregiver in our community for 49 years. Lupita had a personality that made her patients feel very comfortable. Lupita, enjoyed her job and loved caring for her patients. Lupita had a fierce love of family and was the light in the lives of those who knew her. Lupita grew up in Robstown, and was happiest being with her family and many, many friends. Lupita and her Father (Adan) lived steps from each other. Lupita grew up with a strong faith and devotion to family. Lupita enjoyed traveling, dancing and was an avid groupie and a huge Los 2G's fan. Lupita's smile and generous nature will be missed by all who were fortunate to know her. Lupita is a cancer survivor of more than twenty years. Lupita was a proud God Mother to many children who have grown to adulthood.



Lupita leaves her memories to cherish to her sister Yolanda Mata. Lupita was also blessed and adored by her twin nieces, Yvonne Verdin & Yvette Verdin, great nephews and nieces Adam & DJ Rodriguez and Aaron, Ariel and Isaac Villalobos, great, great-nieces Noah and Tristan Rodriguez and numerous other relatives and friends. Lupita will live on in our hearts, minds, thoughts, prayers, and laughs forever.



A very special thank you to Ludy Garcia, Petra Marroquin, Roland & Virginia Longoria and other dedicated friends for all their support they gave to Lupita, through meals and visits during this time.



Visitation will be held at 7pm on Thursday, September 03, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service was conducted at 10am on Friday, September 04, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Pallbearers will be Roland Longoria Jr., Isaiah Garza, David Zapata, Oscar Marroquin Jr., Raul Garcia Jr., and Ray Vasquez.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store