Maria B. Worden, 83, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on July 12, 2020. She was born on June 11, 1937 in Elsa, Texas to Pedro Bernal and Manuela Lara. She was a Catholic, a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Manuela Lara and her sister Isabel Abrego.



She leaves to cherish her memories to her daughter, Yolanda Caballero and her two grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store