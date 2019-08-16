|
Maria C. Valdez, 88, was called to be with our Lord on June 28, 2019. She was born on June 23, 1931 in Edna, Texas to Benino and Lucianna Lopez Cardona. She was a homemaker and a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Jose Garza; her second husband, Fernando Valdez; four children, Domingo Garza, Jose Garza, Jr., Jesus Garza and Juan Garza; her sisters, Celestina Elizondo, Inez Rendon, Ester Garcia, Ignacia Cabrera and brother, Jose Cardona.
She is survived by her children, Salvador (Mary Lou) Garza, Anna (Lupe) Orona, Sylvia (Jaime) Archer, Rosa (Javier) De La Cerda, Norma (Sean) Conroy, and Christina Valdez (Terron Veale); her siblings, Jesus Cardona, Adan Cardona, Rene Cardona, Eva Pena and Hermelinda Cardona. She will also be missed by her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 2pm on Friday, July 05, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 31, 2019