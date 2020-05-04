|
|
Maria Guadalupe "Lupita" Arias, 33, was called home by our Heavenly Father on April 29, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1986 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Armando Sr. and Julia Ortiz Arias. Lupita was Catholic, lived all of her life in Robstown, and worked as a store clerk at Dollar General. She loved music and playing the drums with her family in the band, Los Arias. Lupita was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Lupita is preceded in death by her parents; Armando Sr. and Julia Ortiz Arias.
She is survived by her wife, Stephanie Villanueva Arias; her brothers, Armando Arias, Rolando (Melanie) Arias, Arnold (Ronica) Arias; and her sisters, Alma Delfina Arias, and Pearl Arias. She was loved and cherished by her nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives.
A Rosary was recited at 7 pm on Sunday, May 03, 2020 at the Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service was conducted at 10 am on Monday, May 04, 2020 at the Ramon Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387 - 4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from May 4 to May 11, 2020