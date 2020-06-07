Robstown - Maria Julia Maldonado, 67, was called to be with our Lord on May 31, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1952 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Enrique and Maria Ramirez Fuentes-Rubio. She was a Catholic and a homemaker who will be dearly missed by all of her family and friend.



She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Oscar Rubio, Rene Rubio and Rudy Rubio; and three sisters, Hilda Castillo, Elba Rubio and Delia Rubio.



She is survived by her children, Joe Gomez, Jr. and Renee Gomez; one brother, Enrique Rubio, Jr.; three sisters, San Juanita Rubio, Gloria Herrera and Frances Morales. She was also loved and adored by her four grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary was recited at 7pm on Sunday, June 07, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10am on Monday, June 08, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

