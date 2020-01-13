|
|
Maria Luz Luna, 99, was welcomed home by our Heavenly Father on January 01, 2020. Maria was born in Mexico on September 29, 1920 to Lorenza and Carlos Ramirez. She was Catholic and a former member of the Guadalupanas. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Maria is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kristy Luna; her siblings, Charlie Ramirez, Isabel Ramirez, and Martina Morin; her husband, Gregorio Luna; and her parents, Lorenza and Carlos Ramirez.
Maria is survived by her son, Isidoro Luna; and her sister, Simona Martinez. She was loved and cherished by her grandson, four great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.
A Rosary was recited on Sunday, January 05, 2020 at 7 pm at the Ramon Funeral Chapel in Robstown, Texas. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, January 06, 2020 at 1pm at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Banquete, Texas. Burial followed the mass at Banquete Cemetery in Banquete, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
361–387–4051
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020