Maria Magdalena Barbosa, 65, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on November 09, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1954 in Raymondville, Texas to Gregorio and Maria De Jesus Garcia Solis. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Gregorio Solis, Jr.



She is survived by her husband, Daniel Barbosa; her siblings, Gumecindo Solis, Santiago Solis, Vidal Solis, Frank Solis, Javier Solis, Gloria Munguia, and Nora Delgado.



A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm on Sunday, November 14, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Robstown Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



