1/1
Maria Magdalena Barbosa
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Magdalena Barbosa, 65, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on November 09, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1954 in Raymondville, Texas to Gregorio and Maria De Jesus Garcia Solis. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Gregorio Solis, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Barbosa; her siblings, Gumecindo Solis, Santiago Solis, Vidal Solis, Frank Solis, Javier Solis, Gloria Munguia, and Nora Delgado.

A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm on Sunday, November 14, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Robstown Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramon Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved