|
|
Marie Elena Ruiz, 68, passed away on April 08, 2020 in Robstown, Texas. She was born on September 01, 1951 to Gregoria and Eloisa Martinez Vela. She was a Catholic, a homemaker and lived most of her life in Robstown, Texas. She will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Leonardo Ruiz; her children, Leonardo (Cynthia) Ruiz, Jr., Cristina (Randy) Rendon, and Delma (Jerry) Ruiz; her siblings, Mary Lou (Mario) Romero, Anita (Mino) Vela, Olga Campbell, Elia Becerra, Eusebio (Minga) Vela, Eloy (Mary) Vela, and Ruben (Juanita) Vela. She was also blessed with fourteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren with one on the way, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020