TAFT - Mario Alberto Limon, Jr., 35, went to be with our Lord on November 16, 2019. He was born on August 12, 1984 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Mario Limon Sr. and Diana Paredez. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandson and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Magdalena Limon and his great-grandparents, Juan Santos and Luciana Paredez.
He is survived by his parents, Mario Limon Sr. and Diana Paredez (Gilbert Avalos); his children, Ariel Limon, Alyze Limon, Mario "Trae" Limon, Ayden Limon, Aaliyah Sandoval, Leo Guajardo, Roman Guajardo and Gabriella Garcia; his companion, Amber Guajardo; his brothers and sisters, Marc (Roxann) Limon, Manuel Limon, Juan Limon, Santos (Crysta) Limon, Melinda (Ryan) Malone, Victoria Limon (Mariano), Alexis Limon; his grandfather, Arturo Limon, Sr.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 & Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be recited at 1pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019