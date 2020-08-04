Martha Rodriguez Alaniz, 63, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on August 01, 2020. She was born on August 07, 1956 to Gilberto Rodriguez and Francisca Aguilar. She was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. She loved to garden and work on puzzle books. She will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Eliza Adamez, Anna Andrade, Divina Alaniz; and two brothers, Roberto Rodriguez and Alvino Rodriguez.



She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Andres Alaniz; three sons, Edward (Carla) Rodriguez, Andres Alaniz, Jr. and Albert (Jennifer) Alaniz; her siblings, Lupe Rodriguez, Gilbert (Janie) Rodriguez, Mary Hernandez, Ruben Rodriguez and Manuel Rodriguez; her in-laws, Tomas and Trinidad Silguero. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



The Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, August 04, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude that morning.



Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store