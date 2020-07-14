Martina M. Luera, 73, went to be with our Lord on July 09, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1946 in Robstown, Texas to Benito and Julia Herrera Martinez. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Benito Martinez, Jr.



She is survived by her children, Marcial (Sally) Luera and Crystal Luera; her brother, Andrew (Olga) Martinez; and two sisters, Esmeralda (Ismael) Reyes and Angie Martinez. She will also be missed by her twelve grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm with a prayer service at 7pm at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude that evening.



