Robstown - Merced H. Vargas, 93, was called home to be with our Lord on October 05, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1927 in Yoakum, Texas to Leo Vargas and Maria Segunda Herrera Vargas. He lived most of his life in Robstown, Texas and he will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Paula Vargas; his siblings, Rosendo Ortiz, Herminia Zapata, Antonio Vargas, Sr., Julia Valenzuela, Petra Cisneros, Gregorio Vargas, Domingo Vargas and Maria Vargas.



He is survived by his children, Juanita (Jose) Benavidez, Dominga (Rodolfo) Chavera, Ester (Orlando) Zamora and Joe (Belinda) Vargas; his sister, Pascala Baiza; his brother-in-law, Ysidro (Juanita) Puente; his sister-in-law, Amelia (the late Domingo) Vargas. He was also loved and adored by his fifteen grandchildren, thirty-one-great-grandchildren, fourteen great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas, Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Violet, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

