1/1
Merced H. Vargas
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merced's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robstown - Merced H. Vargas, 93, was called home to be with our Lord on October 05, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1927 in Yoakum, Texas to Leo Vargas and Maria Segunda Herrera Vargas. He lived most of his life in Robstown, Texas and he will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
 
He is preceded in death by his wife, Paula Vargas; his siblings, Rosendo Ortiz, Herminia Zapata, Antonio Vargas, Sr., Julia Valenzuela, Petra Cisneros, Gregorio Vargas, Domingo Vargas and Maria Vargas.
 
He is survived by his children, Juanita (Jose) Benavidez, Dominga (Rodolfo) Chavera, Ester (Orlando) Zamora and Joe (Belinda) Vargas; his sister, Pascala Baiza; his brother-in-law, Ysidro (Juanita) Puente; his sister-in-law, Amelia (the late Domingo) Vargas. He was also loved and adored by his fifteen grandchildren, thirty-one-great-grandchildren, fourteen great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
 
A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas, Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Violet, Texas.   
 
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramon Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved