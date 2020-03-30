|
Michael Zamora, 49, was called to be with our Lord on March 26, 2020. He was born on December 04, 1970 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Ricardo and Marta Hernandez Zamora. He was a Catholic, a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and lived most of his life in Robstown, Texas. He will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his father; his brother, Ricardo Zamora, Jr.; his grandfather, Rosendo Zamora; one uncle, Rogelio Zamora and his cousin, Ryan Zamora.
He is survived by his mother, Marta Zamora; two brothers, Ernest (Mary Lou) Zamora and Oscar (Cecilia) Zamora; his sister, Amanda (Jon) Romo; his grandmothers, Jesusa Martinez and Maria Zamora. He will also be missed by his numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Prayer Service conducted by Pastor Raul Elizondo will be held at 7pm on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Graveside Service officiated by St. Anthony's Catholic Church clergy will be at 10am on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020