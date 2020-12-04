1/1
Miguel Ruiz Castillo
Miguel Ruiz Castillo, 95, went to be with our Lord on November 29, 2020. He was born on May 08, 2020 in Goliad, Texas to Antonio and Carolina Ruiz Castillo. He was a loving and caring father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Christina Moreno Castillo; two sons, Mariano Castillo and Raul Castillo; his brother, Martin Castillo and two sisters, Manuela Martinez and Modesta Castillo.

He is survived by his children, Consuelo Castillo, Esperanza Teodora Ramon, Victoria Rodriguez, Miguel Castillo, Jr., and Joe Luis Castillo. He was also blessed with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 11am on Monday, December 07, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel with the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm that same day at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-405

Published in Nueces County Record Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
