Miguel Trevino Garza, Sr., 90, was called to be with our Lord on July 13, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1929 in Robstown, Texas to Victorino and Francisca Trevino Garza. He was a loving father, brother, uncle grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, great-great-great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Eva Cavazos Garza and his brothers and sister.



He is survived by his children, Mike Garza, Jr., Victorino (Lily) Garza. Ernesto (Basilia) Garza, Magdalena (David) Betancourt and Martha (the late Jose) Contreras; his brother, Armando Garza and his sisters, Paula Avila, Manuela Garza, Petra Gutierrez, Rosa Zamora and Kika Curiel. He will also be missed by all his grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



