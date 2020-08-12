Monica Rivera, 47, was called to be with our Lord on August 4, 2020. She was born on July 08, 1973 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Estevan Rivera and Olivia Abrego. She was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of Robstown,, Texas. She will be dearly missed by all of he family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her mother; and her son, John Austin Abrego.



She is survived by her boyfriend, Feliciano Ramirez; her children, Olivia Rivera, Ben Rivera, Alyssa Rivera and Benjamin Gonzalez; her father, Esteban Rivera; her brother, Marcos Mata; her sister, Cora Riojas; and a grandson, Tyden Rivera. She will also be missed by numerous other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude that evening.



Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store