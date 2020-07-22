1/1
Noel Trevino
1985 - 2020
Noel Trevino, 34, was called be with our Lord on July 10, 2020. He was born on July 12, 1985 in Robstown, Texas to Maria Noelia Trevino. He was a member of The Bridge Church in Robstown, Texas covering many titles in his commitment to serving the Lord and volunteered countless hours at the Robstown Cotton Picker games and the community. He was a true servant of God. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Encarnacion "Chon" Trevino and Juanita Betancourt Trevino; and his aunt Thelma Trevino.

He is survived by his mother, Noelia Trevino; his aunts, Dalia Mahurin and Delia (Ruben) Fuentes; his uncles, Dwain Trevino and Albert Trevino. He will also be missed by his cousins, other relatives and friend and his extended church family.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 4pm at The Bridge Church in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at The Bridge Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow to Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051

Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
