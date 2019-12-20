|
|
Olga Sanchez Huape, 73, was called to be with our Lord on December 10, 2019. She was born on January 06, 1946 in Robstown, Texas to Santos and Francisca Bryant Sanchez. She was a Catholic, a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and of El Coro de Rocillo. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Guadalupe Rubio and Josefina Rodriguez; and her brother, Santos Sanchez, Jr.
She is survived by her husband Pedro Huape, Sr.; her children, Pedro (Mercy) Huape, Jr., Criselda Huape (Alfred Rodriguez), Melissa Carmona, Celia (Rodney) Runnels, Roland (Veronica) Huape, and Jennifer Huape. She was also loved and adored by her twenty-two grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019