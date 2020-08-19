1/1
Orlando "“Earl”" De Los Santos
Orlando "Earl" Simon De Los Santos, 58, went to be with our Lord on August 12, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1962 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Simon and Evangelina Herrera De Los Santos. He was a self-employed welder who loved baseball and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children, Matthew (Melissa) De Los Santos, Michael De Los Santos, Marco De Los Santos, Cristian Salaiz; his siblings, Evangelina Landin, Yolanda (Alex) Amaya and Sandra De Los Santos. He was also loved and adored by his two grandsons, Ezra De Los Santos, Gabriel Rodriguez and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

The Family will be receiving friends on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10am with the Funeral Service to be conducted at 1pm that day at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051

Published in Nueces County Record Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 27, 2020.
